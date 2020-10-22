Nearing the top of the roller-coaster...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THE MILD WEATHER WON’T LAST... As we’ve been telling you, this big-time warm up will give way to much chillier temperatures again as we head down the first big hill of our roller-coaster ride. But boy will it be a warm, and slightly humid, October evening here in Michiana. So get out and enjoy it, if you can. Showers and thunderstorm during the midday hours on Friday will be the cold front blasting through. Behind the front it will turn breezy and chillier, and it will stay chilly through the weekend, and right through Halloween weekend as well...

Tonight: Very mild with clear to partly cloudy skies. Low: 65, Wind: S 9-18

Friday: Mild early. Showers and a t’storm likely through the middle of the day. Then becoming breezy and chillier. High: 66, then falling, Wind: Bec NW 12-22

Friday night: Maybe a lake-effect shower in spots, otherwise partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 38

Saturday: Partly sunny and remaining chilly. High: 48

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.