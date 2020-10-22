Advertisement

Nearing the top of the roller-coaster...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THE MILD WEATHER WON’T LAST... As we’ve been telling you, this big-time warm up will give way to much chillier temperatures again as we head down the first big hill of our roller-coaster ride. But boy will it be a warm, and slightly humid, October evening here in Michiana. So get out and enjoy it, if you can. Showers and thunderstorm during the midday hours on Friday will be the cold front blasting through. Behind the front it will turn breezy and chillier, and it will stay chilly through the weekend, and right through Halloween weekend as well...

Tonight: Very mild with clear to partly cloudy skies. Low: 65, Wind: S 9-18

Friday: Mild early. Showers and a t’storm likely through the middle of the day. Then becoming breezy and chillier. High: 66, then falling, Wind: Bec NW 12-22

Friday night: Maybe a lake-effect shower in spots, otherwise partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 38

Saturday: Partly sunny and remaining chilly. High: 48

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Dense Fog Advisory 10-22-2020 Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Dense Fog and Flood Advisories in effect Thursday morning.

News

Dense Fog Advisory in effect early Thursday before sunshine and 70s arrive this afternoon

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Thursday will be one of the nicest days of the week! Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with several hours of sunshine. A strong breeze from the south.

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-22-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Rain showers exiting Michiana to the north. We're left with soggy conditions and developing fog for a few hours this morning. Otherwise, Thursday will be one of the nicest days of the week! Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with several hours of sunshine. A strong breeze from the south.

Latest News

Forecast

More rain coming

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
ONLY 10 DAYS TO HALLOWEEN... Can you believe it? While our 10 day forecast is unseasonably chilly overall, we have some WARM weather coming for Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and early Friday. Showers, and maybe some thunder, are likely overnight into Thursday with a warm front. Then showers and a thunderstorm are likely Friday with a cold front. It looks like all the rain will be gone by 7pm for those high school football games, but it will be soggy, breezy and turning chillier. And that chilly air lasts through next week and probably through Halloween. Most of the moisture will be rain showers, but there is a chance for flakes, especially Tuesday night and early Wednesday...

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT

News

Mainly dry Wednesday with temperatures near normal

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Highs in the low 60s typical for mid-October in Michiana

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-21-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDT
Looking forward to the 70s on Thursday in Michiana

Forecast

Topsy Turvy Weather...

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WEATHER "ALL OVER THE PLACE"... When you get a roller-coaster ride in a weather forecast, you usually get several chances for rain. That's because we have fronts going back and forth across the area. Our chances for rain showers come tonight into early Wednesday, then again later Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then again on Friday with a thunderstorm even possible. We'll get a big-time warm up Thursday afternoon into Friday, but then it's back to the chilly weather pattern for the weekend and most of next week. While there could still be some flakes of snow the middle of next week, it's looking less likely than it did...

News

Year Supply of Diet Coke Meteorologist Kimberly Newman 10-20-2020 WNDU

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman loves Diet Coke