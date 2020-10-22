Advertisement

Mobile home park death investigated as homicide

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after emergency crews were called to a single-car crash at an Elkhart County mobile home park, and an autopsy has determined that his death was a homicide.

Joshua Roberts, 21, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at Timberbrook Mobile Home Trailer Park on Tuesday at around 7:45 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about Roberts, please call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

From Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Elaine Becker:

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at around 7:45 p.m. medics, and officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single car crash in the Timberbrook Mobile Home Trailer Park. Upon arrival Joshua Roberts (21) was found unresponsive in the vehicle. Medics removed Roberts from the vehicle where he was pronounced dead. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called and assumed responsibility of the scene.

On Wednesday, October 20, 2020 a forensic autopsy was performed at Homer-Stryker School of Medicine located at the University of Western Michigan and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

This case is still an on-going investigation. If you have any information regarding this event, or are aware of any individual who may, please call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

