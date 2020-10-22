Michigan reports 1,873 more coronavirus cases, 43* deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,873 more coronavirus cases and 43* more deaths on Thursday.

There have been 7,129 deaths and 152,862 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths, 1,597 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 22* more coronavirus deaths, 1,586 more cases reported. *The deaths announced today include 1 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 2,909 more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 17th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1454 per day.)

Saturday: 23* more coronavirus deaths, 1,791 more cases reported.

Friday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 2,015 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 79 deaths and 2,560 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 24 deaths and 895 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 15 deaths and 1,117 confirmed and probable cases.

