Medical Moment: Fear of recurrence

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s one of the biggest emotional challenges for women after they’ve finished breast cancer treatment, living with the fear of recurrence.

Coming up in the Medical Moment, see how researchers are working to find the best interventions for survivors to fight the fear.

3.8 million women in the U.S. are breast cancer survivors.

They’ve either heard the words, “you are cured”, or they are still being monitored and treated for the disease.

But for many women, there’s overwhelming fear the disease will come back. Now, researchers are working to determine the best way to help survivors face those fears.

Martie Salt has more.

Acceptance and commitment therapy has been around for two decades, but Shelley Johns says it has never been used to help people struggling with fear of cancer recurrence until now.

Researchers tested the interventions in a sample of 90 breast cancer survivors.

Johns says she would like to conduct a similar trial involving a much larger number of survivors.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

