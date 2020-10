SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight is the deadline for Indiana residents who want to vote by mail.

Today is the last day Hoosiers to request an absentee ballot to arrive at your county clerk’s office.

The deadline is tonight at 11:59.

Anyone who submits a request after today will receive a notice that they must vote in-person.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.