Indiana reports 42 more coronavirus deaths, 2,880 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,880 more coronavirus cases and 42 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,831 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 155,246 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths and 1,766 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 1,551 more cases were reported.

Monday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,629 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 more cases were reported.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 9,145 (+164) cases and 170 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 8,759 (+229) cases and 135 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,228 (+19) cases and 58 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,826 (+35) cases and 25 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,374 (+32) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 801 (+20) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 407 (+10) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 352 (+6) cases and 3 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 152 (+4) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

