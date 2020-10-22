Advertisement

’I’m concerned something happened to him’; friends continue search for Garrett Gilpin

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are searching for a Niles man who disappeared almost a week ago.

Garrett Gilipin was last seen traveling on foot Saturday night around 9 p.m. at the Burger King on LaSalle Avenue.

“I’m super concerned something happened to my friend,” said Kaloni Desiree, Gilpin’s childhood best friend. “Garrett is vert smart, he goes to college and is getting ready to graduate this year. He’s into cars, love his daughter.”

Desiree says it’s out of character for Gilpin to not check in.

If you have any information on Garrett ilGpin, please contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lost dog found dead after shot five times

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A lost dog is now dead in Howard Township after it’s owner says it was found shot five times including a bullet to the head.

Forecast

Nearing the top of the roller-coaster...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
THE MILD WEATHER WON'T LAST... As we've been telling you, this big-time warm up will give way to much chillier temperatures again as we head down the first big hill of our roller-coaster ride. But boy will it be a warm, and slightly humid, October evening here in Michiana. So get out and enjoy it, if you can. Showers and thunderstorm during the midday hours on Friday will be the cold front blasting through. Behind the front it will turn breezy and chillier, and it will stay chilly through the weekend, and right through Halloween weekend as well...

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Classic car collection to be sold at auction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Officials say “several” cars will likely fetch more than $1 million.

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Fear of recurrence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s one of the biggest emotional challenges for women after they’ve finished breast cancer treatment, living with the fear of recurrence.

News

South Bend factory to eliminate over 300 jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Hundreds of jobs in South Bend are now on the chopping block at a local manufacturing company.

News

Countdown to Kickoff team wins Spectrum Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
We want to congratulate our entire Notre Dame Football pre-game team.

Michigan

Michigan reports 1,873 more coronavirus cases, 43* deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 7,129 deaths and 152,862 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Coronavirus

U.S. regulators approve first drug to treat COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Indiana

Mobile home park death investigated as homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man is dead after emergency crews were called to a single-car crash at an Elkhart County mobile home park, and an autopsy has determined that his death was a homicide.