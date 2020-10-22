’I’m concerned something happened to him’; friends continue search for Garrett Gilpin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are searching for a Niles man who disappeared almost a week ago.

Garrett Gilipin was last seen traveling on foot Saturday night around 9 p.m. at the Burger King on LaSalle Avenue.

“I’m super concerned something happened to my friend,” said Kaloni Desiree, Gilpin’s childhood best friend. “Garrett is vert smart, he goes to college and is getting ready to graduate this year. He’s into cars, love his daughter.”

Desiree says it’s out of character for Gilpin to not check in.

If you have any information on Garrett ilGpin, please contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

