Hinish Homecoming at Heinz Field: Irish DT Kurt Hinish ready to play back home at Pittsburgh

Fighting Irish offensive tackle Robert Hainsey is also from Pittsburgh
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday will be the first road trip of the season for Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish are set to take on Pitt.

However, for one Domer, it’ll feel just like playing at home.

That’s because it is home for Fighting Irish defensive tackle Kurt Hinish. He grew up in Pittsburgh, where he attended Central Catholic High School.

Hinish says growing up in Pittsburgh, he was raised to play with the “blue collared," "bring the lunch pail to work” type of mentality. Hinish is excited to show that mentality on the field in front of his family and friends on Saturday.

“It means the world to me to go back home and play Pitt," Hinish said. "I grew up watching Pitt. I’m excited to play at Heinz Field for the fourth time. We played there in high school so I’ve played there before. I am really excited to go home and play in front of my family and some friends so this game means everything to me.”

Fighting Irish offensive tackle Robert Hainsey is also from Pittsburgh so you can bet the two Pittsburgh boys on the roster are much more than fired up to play Pitt on Saturday.

That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ABC.

