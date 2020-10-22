Former Irish goalie Cale Morris inks deal with Rockford IceHogs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Recent Notre Dame graduate and All-American goaltender Cale Morris ’20 has signed a one-year contract with Rockford (AHL), affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks organization, the team announced today (October 21).

Morris joins a Chicago organization which recently signed his classmate, Cam Morrison (Aug. 18), and also drafted Fighting Irish freshman forward Landon Slaggert (Oct. 7).

A Larkspur, Colorado native, Morris served as an alternate captain as a senior in 2019-20. He started 33 games and his season highlights included a 37-save shutout in the 3-0 win at Penn State (Dec. 14), stopping 82 of the 84 shots he faced in Notre Dame’s series versus No. 19 Western Michigan – including a penalty shot save in each game – as well as a 19-save shutout in the 3-0 win at Michigan (Feb. 22). He secured his third shutout of the season and the 11th of his career in the Big 10 Quarterfinal 1-0 victory against Minnesota (March 6).

Owner of one of the most decorated careers in the Irish records book, Morris posted the top career save percentage in program history with a .931 mark, while his 2.18 career goals-against average ranks second and his 58 victories (58-35-11) also rank second.

An All-American and Mike Richter Award Winner as the NCAA’s top goaltender (2018), Morris was named the Big Ten Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in 2018 and 2019 after leading the Irish to those B1G championships and he also totaled 15 weekly Big Ten honors in his three seasons as Notre Dame’s starting goaltender: First Star (8), Second Star (4), Third Star (3).

Prior to joining the Irish program, where he backed up current Los Angeles Kings (NHL) netminder Cal Petersen as a freshman, Morris skated with the Waterloo Black Hawks and Chicago Steel of the USHL.