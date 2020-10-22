Advertisement

Fighting Irish running back Jahmir Smith leaves football program to focus on mental health

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Brian Kelly announced running back Jahmir Smith was leaving the football program.

“Jahmir Smith has left the team,” Kelly said. “He’s decided that he is not going to play football. We’ll have some further conversations about what his plans are moving forward, but he’s decided at this time that he is not going to be playing football.”

On Wednesday, Smith let the world know why he was moving on from the Notre Dame football program.

Smith posted on his twitter account that he has been struggling with his mental health and thinks it is best to step away from football.

“For those struggling with mental health, asking for help can seem discouraging, but it is the first step towards improving,” Smith tweeted. “I have decided to take this first step after speaking with my family and Coach Kelly, I have decided that it is best for me to take some time away from football to work on improving my mental health.”

Smith says he is uncertain about his football future at Notre Dame but is working on his studies and well being with the university health services.

Smith recorded five carries for 15 yards in 2020.

