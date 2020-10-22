Advertisement

Fighting Irish linebacker Shayne Simon bounces back after breaking patella

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2020 has not been kind to too many people, but the coronavirus pandemic actually helped Fighting Irish linebacker Shayne Simon recover even faster to a serious injury.

Last year against Navy, Simon fractured his patella and was told he would be out anywhere from 6 to 9 months.

He was not going to be able to practice in the spring regardless. However, once spring ball was cancelled due to the pandemic, Simon was able to ramp up his rehab where he was able to join the team for workouts in the summer.

Simon says he feels like 100 percent on the field. Now with a bigger role in the defense as a junior, he just wants to do whatever it takes to help Notre Dame win.

“There’s definitely been a lot of growth but plenty more to do," Simon said. "It hasn’t been perfect. First and foremost, I want to improve my technique and fundamentals and continue to make more plays. That’s the goal. That’s the plan. Hopefully, I can continue to do so and get better and better for my defense. The game reps definitely help you build that confidence and generate the action that you need in order to get better and better.”

Simon has recorded five tackles in three games played in 2020. Simon and the Irish will hit the road for the first time on Saturday, when Notre Dame takes on Pitt at Heinz Field.

That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ABC.

