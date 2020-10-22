Advertisement

Family Farm & Home store robbed at gunpoint

Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Family Farm & Home store in Benton Harbor Thursday morning.
Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Family Farm & Home store in Benton Harbor Thursday morning.(Benton Charter Township Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Family Farm & Home store in Benton Harbor Thursday morning.

From Benton Charter Township Police Department:

On 10-22-2020 at approximately 0940 hours,  Benton Township Police Department Officers were alerted to the Family Farm and Home Store regarding an Armed Robbery of the business.  Upon arrival Officers were advised by employees the suspect entered the business, placed multiple clothing items into a shopping cart.  The suspect approached the cash registers pushing the shopping cart of merchandise, brandished an unknown semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and pointed the handgun at the clerk as he exited the business.  The suspect entered a silver/gray GMC/Chevy full size SUV. The suspect and vehicle fled in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of merchandise.   Please see attached photographs of the suspect and suspect vehicle.  Benton Township Police have not located a suspect at this time.  No further information is available.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers (574) 288-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 42 more coronavirus deaths, 2,880 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.

News

Say Boo to Drugs event comes to Howard Park Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
There will be food trucks, and over 20 vendors passing out candy and substance abuse prevention materials.

News

Dense Fog Advisory 10-22-2020 Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dense Fog and Flood Advisories in effect Thursday morning.

News

Dense Fog Advisory in effect early Thursday before sunshine and 70s arrive this afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Thursday will be one of the nicest days of the week! Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with several hours of sunshine. A strong breeze from the south.

Latest News

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-22-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Rain showers exiting Michiana to the north. We're left with soggy conditions and developing fog for a few hours this morning. Otherwise, Thursday will be one of the nicest days of the week! Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with several hours of sunshine. A strong breeze from the south.

Breaking News

South Bend Police investigating shots fired in area of Miami and East Bowman

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police investigating shots fired in Miami Street and Bowmen Street in South Bend.

News

Police looking into multiple shots fired on North Frances Street

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department is looking into multiple shots being fired in the areas of the 700 and 800 blocks of North Frances Street.

News

Doctor from Elkhart General Hospital talks about COVID-19 impact

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Doctor from Elkhart General Hospital talks about COVID-19 impact

Indiana

Silver Alert canceled for missing 66-year-old man

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for James, Rhea, 66, out of Danville, Indiana.

Religion

Pope support for same-sex civil unions draws confusion among local faith leaders

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Pope Francis is supporting same-sex civil unions, an endorsement that is drawing some confusion among local faith leaders.