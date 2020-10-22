Family Farm & Home store robbed at gunpoint

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Family Farm & Home store in Benton Harbor Thursday morning.

From Benton Charter Township Police Department:

On 10-22-2020 at approximately 0940 hours, Benton Township Police Department Officers were alerted to the Family Farm and Home Store regarding an Armed Robbery of the business. Upon arrival Officers were advised by employees the suspect entered the business, placed multiple clothing items into a shopping cart. The suspect approached the cash registers pushing the shopping cart of merchandise, brandished an unknown semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and pointed the handgun at the clerk as he exited the business. The suspect entered a silver/gray GMC/Chevy full size SUV. The suspect and vehicle fled in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of merchandise. Please see attached photographs of the suspect and suspect vehicle. Benton Township Police have not located a suspect at this time. No further information is available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers (574) 288-STOP.

