Doctor from Elkhart General Hospital talks about COVID-19 impact

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Mayor Rod Roberson and health officials hosted a Town Hall Wednesday night to discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County.

Dr. Michelle Bache, with Elkhart General Hospital, said just in the last month she has seen more COVID patients walk through the door.

“...this is all public information, but we have over 40 patients in our hospital being treated for COVID," Bache said.

Bache said the hospital has had to expand inpatient units to respond to the demand.

“No death is okay and it’s just the amount of people hospitalized right now with this," Bache said.

Health officials are calling it a “desperate situation.”

“We are up to 38 deaths at Elkhart and that’s just at our hospital, and if you look at the county it is high as well," Bache said.

Bache said her hospital has had to make “hard choices.”

“A lot of resources that are being consumed to care for those patients, with human resources, the PPE, time, case management, respiratory therapists. It’s just all hands on deck right now...Every day when I see a new record being set in the county, when I see the positivity rate go higher, when I see the cases go higher...I am just concerned in two weeks what that is going to mean because we really just don’t have any more to give," Bache said.

Bache claimed all hospitals in the area are struggling roughly nine months later.

“In past times if one hospital had a problem, you could maybe transfer out of the community to Fort Wayne or Indianapolis and that is really not an option anymore because there is just so much COVID around the state," Bache said.

