Dense Fog Advisory in effect early Thursday before sunshine and 70s arrive this afternoon

Flood Advisory in effect for parts of Berrien and Cass Counties
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TODAY:

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11am for Fulton, Pulaski, Starke Counties.

Rain showers exiting Michiana to the north. We’re left with soggy conditions and developing fog for a few hours this morning. Otherwise, Thursday will be one of the nicest days of the week! Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with several hours of sunshine. A strong breeze from the south.

TONIGHT:

Overnight lows are rather mild, lingering in the low 60s. Mainly clear skies and a dry start to your Friday.

TOMORROW:

Clear skies at daybreak. A pleasant start to the day with a line of showers and storms coming through midday and early afternoon.. HS football fields will be soggy, but most of the actual rain is well east of us by 7pm. We reach a high temperature in the upper 60s midday, then it will be turning breezy and a lot chillier by Friday evening.

Dense Fog and Flood Advisories in effect Thursday morning.

