Advertisement

Classic car collection to be sold at auction

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - This is bound to be a banner week for car sales in Elkhart.

Starting Friday morning a 230 classic car collection will be sold at auction.

The collector, Najeeb Khan is in bankruptcy court and is accused of defrauding clients of his payroll processing business.

Officials say “several” cars will likely fetch more than $1 million.

“Well the Mercedes Gull-wing here (1955) to my right is always at the top of everyone’s list. It could reach two and a half million,” said Gene Von Gunten, a free lance automotive writer who toured the venue today. “But there’s some one-off cars here that were basically styling exercises by Italian styling studios. It’s hard to say what the market is on those cars because they’re so seldom sold. So this auction will set some benchmarks for the value of those cars.”

The inventory ranges from a 1929 Austin Healy to a 2010 Alpa Romeo, from race cars to children’s pedal cars.

“This is undoubtedly one of the very best collections in the country. It’s offered for almost completely without reserve and there are hundreds of incredible automotive lots,” said Alain Squindo with RM Sotheby’s. “This is the culmination of 30 years of dedicated collecting but really more than collecting, more really curation and looking for very specific high water marks in the automotive history and chasing the very best examples in those categories.”

The auction will also feature automotive memorabilia from vintage gas pumps to bar stools, signs, and collectibles.

The bidding starts tomorrow and continues Saturday.

The auction venue is sold out but people can still register to participate online or over the phone.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Fear of recurrence

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s one of the biggest emotional challenges for women after they’ve finished breast cancer treatment, living with the fear of recurrence.

News

South Bend factory to eliminate over 300 jobs

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Zach Horner
Hundreds of jobs in South Bend are now on the chopping block at a local manufacturing company.

News

Countdown to Kickoff team wins Spectrum Award

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
We want to congratulate our entire Notre Dame Football pre-game team.

Michigan

Michigan reports 1,873 more coronavirus cases, 43* deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 7,129 deaths and 152,862 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Latest News

Coronavirus

U.S. regulators approve first drug to treat COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Indiana

Mobile home park death investigated as homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man is dead after emergency crews were called to a single-car crash at an Elkhart County mobile home park, and an autopsy has determined that his death was a homicide.

News

St. Margaret’s House hosts virtual fundraiser luncheon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In place of their usual in-person fall luncheon, this year everything was live-streamed.

News

Last day to request mail-in ballot in Indiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Tonight is the deadline for Indiana residents who want to vote by mail.

Indiana

Catholic bishops extend mass obligation exemption

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Catholic Bishops of the Province of Indianapolis, which includes the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, is extending the exemption that Catholics are not obligated to attend Sunday mass.

News

Second meeting about Elkhart overpass project tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The second of two meetings to get public input on proposed routes for a railroad overpass in Elkhart.