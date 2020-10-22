Advertisement

Chick-fil-A will sell its sauces in stores soon

In 2021, the sauces will be in stores nationwide
Chick-fil-A to start selling its sauces at Walmart, other national retailers in November.
Chick-fil-A to start selling its sauces at Walmart, other national retailers in November.(Source: Chick-fil-A,CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You’ll soon be able to get your favorite Chick-fil-A sauces from your local grocery store.

The restaurant chain announced Thursday that its signature condiments will hit some retailers, including Walmart, Kroger and Publix starting in November.

The company will sell bottles of its Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces in select states.

In 2021, the sauces will be in stores nationwide.

The chain says 100% of the royalties will be donated to a scholarship fund for Chick-fil-A employees.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Men charged with performing illegal castration in Oklahoma

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
According to court documents, two men in southeast Oklahoma have been charged for allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery without a license and storing the body parts in a freezer.

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

National Politics

Trump ends '60 Minutes' interview

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Video shows President Donald Trump ending an interview with '60 Minutes.'

Crime

Lost dog found dead after shot five times

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A lost dog is now dead in Howard Township after it’s owner says it was found shot five times including a bullet to the head.

Latest News

Crime

Lost dog found dead after shot five times

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A lost dog is now dead in Howard Township after it’s owner says it was found shot five times including a bullet to the head.

Forecast

Nearing the top of the roller-coaster...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
THE MILD WEATHER WON'T LAST... As we've been telling you, this big-time warm up will give way to much chillier temperatures again as we head down the first big hill of our roller-coaster ride. But boy will it be a warm, and slightly humid, October evening here in Michiana. So get out and enjoy it, if you can. Showers and thunderstorm during the midday hours on Friday will be the cold front blasting through. Behind the front it will turn breezy and chillier, and it will stay chilly through the weekend, and right through Halloween weekend as well...

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

’I’m concerned something happened to him’; friends continue search for Garrett Gilpin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Garrett Gilipin was last seen traveling on foot Saturday night around 9 p.m. at the Burger King on LaSalle Avenue.

News

Classic car collection to be sold at auction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Officials say “several” cars will likely fetch more than $1 million.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.