Advertisement

Chicago orders business curfew amid virus’ ‘second surge’

Chicago skyline (Source: NBC Chicago).
Chicago skyline (Source: NBC Chicago).(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago businesses will have to close by 10 p.m. and residents are asked to limit gatherings to six people as the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases among residents continues to rise.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced Thursday that bars without food licenses must stop serving customers indoors and liquor sales citywide must end at 9 p.m.

Lightfoot warned earlier this week that rising numbers of new confirmed cases could lead to reinstated restrictions on the city’s economy.

As of Thursday, Lightfoot said the city was reporting an average of 645 new cases during the past seven days. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

St. Margaret’s House hosts virtual fundraiser luncheon

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
In place of their usual in-person fall luncheon, this year everything was live-streamed.

News

Last day to request mail-in ballot in Indiana

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Tonight is the deadline for Indiana residents who want to vote by mail.

Indiana

Catholic bishops extend mass obligation exemption

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Catholic Bishops of the Province of Indianapolis, which includes the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, is extending the exemption that Catholics are not obligated to attend Sunday mass.

News

Second meeting about Elkhart overpass project tonight

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The second of two meetings to get public input on proposed routes for a railroad overpass in Elkhart.

News

South Bend reaches tentative wage agreement for police

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The city has reached a tentative wage agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Latest News

Michigan

Whitmer OKs bills to protect businesses from virus lawsuits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law legal protections for Michigan businesses and other employers that are sued by infected people despite having followed all coronavirus safety protocols.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports daily high of nearly 3K new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.

Michigan

Family Farm & Home store robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Family Farm & Home store in Benton Harbor Thursday morning.

News

South Bend reaches tentative wage agreement for police

Updated: 4 hours ago
South Bend reaches tentative wage agreement for police

News

Second meeting about Elkhart overpass project tonight

Updated: 4 hours ago
Second meeting about Elkhart overpass project tonight