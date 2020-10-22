Chicago orders business curfew amid virus’ ‘second surge’

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago businesses will have to close by 10 p.m. and residents are asked to limit gatherings to six people as the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases among residents continues to rise.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced Thursday that bars without food licenses must stop serving customers indoors and liquor sales citywide must end at 9 p.m.

Lightfoot warned earlier this week that rising numbers of new confirmed cases could lead to reinstated restrictions on the city’s economy.

As of Thursday, Lightfoot said the city was reporting an average of 645 new cases during the past seven days.

