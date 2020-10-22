Catholic bishops extend mass obligation exemption

Ind. (WNDU) - The Catholic Bishops of the Province of Indianapolis, which includes the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, is extending the exemption that Catholics are not obligated to attend Sunday mass.

Of course, this is because of the pandemic.

In a statement today the bishops said it will go until further notice.

The Indiana bishops will continue to monitor the situation and will modify as needed.

