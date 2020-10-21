St. Vincent De Paul in Elkhart going virtual

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Vincent De Paul in Elkhart is moving to virtual learning only due to several teachers who came in contact with a few COVID-19 cases.

According to a statement from the superintendent of Catholic schools, the change is so there can be a deep cleaning in the school building, and so quarantined teachers can instruct from home.

The statement also mentions that all schools within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are ready to transition from one of three modes of instruction, which includes in-person with virtual option, hybrid with virtual option, and virtually only.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.