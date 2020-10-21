St. Joseph County police receive funds to help in domestic violence situations

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department announced they have received more than $400,000 in federal funds to help their response to domestic violence situations.

With the fund they will be creating a new domestic violence response team that brings a police officer and a family justice center social worker together.

Sheriff Bill Redman says this will not only improve response time but will also improve their response to the emotional needs of victims.

He said plans have been in the works since early this year,

“This grant will also assist in training for all of our officers in the topics of strangulation and trauma-informed practices for our department and surrounding departments for police officers,” Redman said.

The grant is for hte next three years.

