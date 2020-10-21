South Bend police department looking for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is looking for Garrett Gilpin, 32. He was last seen Oct. 17.

From the South Bend Police Department:

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Garrett Gilpin who was last seen on Saturday, October 17th, in downtown South Bend. Gilpin has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′7″ and weighs 135 pounds. Gilpin was last seen wearing blue jeans and white high top shoes. Also, Gilpin has tattoos on his right and left arms and on the back of his neck.

