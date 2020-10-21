Advertisement

South Bend kids receive adaptive trikes from Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation gifted away three adaptive tricycles to children with special needs in the South Bend area.

16 News Now tells us how the foundation not only offered these kids a new set of wheels but also the inspiration to overcome lifelong challenges.

The drop-off took all but 5-10 minutes, but Peter, the boy receiving this gift has been working toward this moment for years.

Peter Reyes has rare disease called Bathlem Myopathy that weakens his muscles making a bike ride a real challenge.

He says that’s all the more reason to work toward building his strength so one day he can ride a bike with ease.

“The work that went into this has been some of the biggest build-up of my life. I’ve been working toward this moment trying to grasp what’s been happening,” Peter said.

Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation is recognizing Peter’s hard work with some wheels he can get behind.

“Every kid deserves to ride a bike. It doesn’t matter what their age, whether they’re five or fifteen. So, these adaptive trikes not only grow with them but they have all the safety features and added features that kids with balance issues, core strength issues, and things like that,” Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation Director, Brad Haberman.

It didn’t take long for Peter to hop on his new trike and test it out.

Haberman says the trike not only allows Peter to ride something more comfortable than a regular bike, but it also strengthens the muscles Peter will use when riding a bike with two wheels.

“I was filled with lots and lots of joy and I was really excited to finally be getting my trike,” Peter said.

Watching his hard work pay off, while getting ready to take on life’s next challenge.

And if you want to learn more about Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation, Brad tells me it all starts by heading to their website AnnasCelebrationofLife.org

PINK Project partners with Sorella Boutique to raise funds for breast cancer patients

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Shoppers who donated to the Pink Project got half off their final purchase.

Patriot tour makes stops in Berrien County communities

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
The Patriot Tour stopped here in Buchanan before heading off to the rest of Berrien County as part of their 5,000-mile-long journey across the country.

94-year-old World War II Navy veteran surprised with local hero award

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Ibrahim Samra
After serving as a Navy veteran in World War II, 94-year-old Stanley J. Jurek of South Bend was surprised and honored on Sunday with the “Hero Award” by Homes for Heroes for his long and dedicated service.

Fun-filled Saturday Night in South Bend

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT

Get Hitched Indiana marries couples in Leeper Park

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Couples looking to tie the knot sealed the deal, and all they needed was a marriage license, identification, and their spouse-to-be.

Downtown South Bend’s Football Fridays return to the gridiron

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
There will be live music, a cash bar, and an appearance by former Fighting Irish QB Brandon Wimbush.

4-year-old cancer survivor receives camper trailer through Make-A-Wish

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Surrounded by family and supporters, KayJay earned his new camper after starting his fight against cancer at one and a half. He’s since beat it twice and is now cancer-free.

Wednesday’s Child: Country girl needs adoption

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
12-year-old Miley looks forward to the day when she can connect with a new family that lives in the country.

Berrien Spring’s KozySalia making masks for nearby choir students

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
These masks have more space around the mouth which allows people to speak and sing without breathing in their mask.

Elkhart announces trick-or-treating times

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Elkhart just announced the city's plans for trick-or-treating this year.