South Bend announces 2020 Halloween trick-or-treat times

Photo Source: Pexels / MGN
Photo Source: Pexels / MGN(KALB)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend announced that for families who plan to trick-or-treat this Halloween, recommended hours for trick-or-treating will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

From the City of South Bend:

The City encourages residents to understand the risks of different Halloween activities and asks that families review the guidance from the St. Joseph County Health Department before making plans for Halloween. The CDC also has issued guidance on Halloween outlining different ways to reduce risk.

The City urges everyone to remain vigilant amidst the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing a proper face covering, physical distancing from others, and washing or sanitizing hands regularly. The St. Joseph County Health Department has recommended that residents avoid indoor gatherings of more than ten people and that any indoor gatherings continue to follow distancing and face covering guidelines.

Guidance for Halloween Activities:

1.            Anyone who is positive for COVID-19 or has been identified as a close personal contact should NOT participate in in-person trick-or-treating or Halloween activities. If you are not feeling well, it is best that you stay home and do not participate.

2.            Everyone participating in in-person Halloween activities¬¬—including candy givers—should wear a proper face covering, physically distance yourself from others, and use hand sanitizer.

3.            Costumes are not a substitute for a face covering unless it is double layered and fits snugly around the nose and mouth. Costume-wearers should consider incorporating a Halloween-themed proper face mask into their outfit.

4.            One-way trick-or-treating is strongly encouraged (example: pre-packaged candy in grab bags set 6 feet away from the treat-giver for trick-or-treaters to take). Avoid allowing trick-or-treaters to reach into a communal container.

5.            Consider substituting traditional trick-or-treating by hiding Halloween treats at home and having a treat-hunt with household members and preferably avoid large parties/gatherings.

6.            Trick-or-treaters should travel in small, household groups and stay on the move to prevent congregating.

7.            Do not reach into communal candy bowls while trick-or-treating and do not eat your candy until you are home and have thoroughly washed your hands.

8.            Wear clothing/costumes that are highly visible to motorists and others and do not obstruct vision of the wearer. Also, make sure clothing/costume isn’t so big/bulky that it creates a fall or tripping hazard.

9.            Turn porch light(s) on to show you are home and accepting Halloween visitors.

10.          Cross the street at intersections and never between parked vehicles.

11.          Be respectful to neighbors and the community by properly disposing of wrappers.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

