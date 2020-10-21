Public called to support South Bend health care workers
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Quality Dining and Beacon Health System are calling on the public to support local health care workers.
They’re restarting the Feeding the Frontline Program as a way to get hot food to first responders.
Every $5 donated from the community feeds one local first responder on the front line of the pandemic.
To make a donation, visit papavinositaliankitchen.com and click “Feeding the Frontline.”
Donations may also be dropped off at the Quality Dining office on Edison Lakes Parkway in Mishawaka.
