Public called to support South Bend health care workers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Quality Dining and Beacon Health System are calling on the public to support local health care workers.

They’re restarting the Feeding the Frontline Program as a way to get hot food to first responders.

Every $5 donated from the community feeds one local first responder on the front line of the pandemic.

To make a donation, visit papavinositaliankitchen.com and click “Feeding the Frontline.”

Donations may also be dropped off at the Quality Dining office on Edison Lakes Parkway in Mishawaka.

