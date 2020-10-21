Advertisement

Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Pope Francis speaks on the occasion of an audience with members of the Catholic Action association, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday April 30, 2017.
Pope Francis speaks on the occasion of an audience with members of the Catholic Action association, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday April 30, 2017. (WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) - Pope Francis endorsed gay civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for a feature-length documentary that made its premiere at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday.

The papal thumbs up came mid-way through “Francesco,” which delves into the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality and other issues Francis cares about most.

In the documentary, the pope says: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.” He adds, “What we have to have is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered.”

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

2 Wisconsin women accused of drugging, robbing 10 men

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Wisconsin women are accused in Chicago of drugging 10 men and robbing them of about $85,000 after they fell unconscious.

News

Important reminders during National School Bus Safety Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
National School Bus Safety Week is October 19-23.

News

Mainly dry Wednesday with temperatures near normal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Highs in the low 60s typical for mid-October in Michiana

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-21-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Looking forward to the 70s on Thursday in Michiana

Latest News

News

AMBER Alert for missing 5-year-old girl canceled

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Amber Alert declared for missing 5-year-old Neveah O'Neal.

News

Multiple Concord schools shifting to virtual learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Three Concord Community Schools are shifting to virtual learning due to students being in isolation or quarantine from the pandemic.

News

St. Vincent De Paul in Elkhart going virtual

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Vincent De Paul in Elkhart is moving to virtual learning only due to several teachers who came in contact with a few COVID-19 cases.

News

South Bend police department looking for missing man

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department is looking for Garrett Gilpin, 32. He was last seen Oct. 17.

News

City says it will finalize plans soon to address homelessness issue

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
City says it will finalize plans soon to address homelessness issue

Indiana

New statue unveiled in Warsaw

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It was unveiled in a short ceremony Monday evening in the Warsaw City Hall parking lot.