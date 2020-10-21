One person in hospital after South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in South Bend Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the corner of Jefferson and Twyckenham.

One of the trucks involved hit a traffic light control box, while the other hit a house.

Right now there are temporary stop signs at the intersection.

The good news is that everyone involved in the crash is expected to be OK.

