One person in hospital after South Bend crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in South Bend Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the corner of Jefferson and Twyckenham.

One of the trucks involved hit a traffic light control box, while the other hit a house.

Right now there are temporary stop signs at the intersection.

The good news is that everyone involved in the crash is expected to be OK.

