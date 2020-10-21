Notre Dame wants to work on red zone offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Even though the Fighting Irish are the No. 3 team in the country, Brian Kelly knows there is one area the team really needs to clean up on - their red zone offense.

Against Louisville, the Domers made five trips to the red zone, and they only found the end zone once.

“Being good in the red zone is a strength not a lot of teams have and I think we are doing a good job of working at that," Fighting Irish offensive Aaron Banks. "I think it’s just executing a little bit more like trying a little bit harder on a play here and there and we’ll bust some things open and get in the end zone more.”

Of the 77 teams in the FBS who have played football games at this point in 2020, the Fighting Irish rank 60th in red zone scoring percentage scoring just 76.2 percent of the time with 16 scores in 21 tries.

Kelly doesn’t just want to score more in the red zone. He wants touchdowns, not field goals.

“We need to be better,” Kelly said. “We’ve examined every area and there’s a lot of pieces to that you can imagine my attention is at 100 percent on that’s got to be better and we will work diligently to make sure it is. We’ve got to be better in that area moving forward.”

It might be tough for the Irish to move the ball to get in the red zone on Saturday against Pitt. The Panthers currently have the 7th ranked defense in the country allowing just 275 yards of total offense a game.

The Fighting Irish square up with PITT on Saturday at 3:30 PM. You can watch the game ABC.

