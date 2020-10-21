Advertisement

Notre Dame wants to work on red zone offense

Kelly doesn’t just want to score more in the red zone. He wants touchdowns, not field goals
Kelly doesn’t just want to score more in the red zone. He wants touchdowns, not field goals.
Kelly doesn’t just want to score more in the red zone. He wants touchdowns, not field goals.(ND Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Even though the Fighting Irish are the No. 3 team in the country, Brian Kelly knows there is one area the team really needs to clean up on - their red zone offense.

Against Louisville, the Domers made five trips to the red zone, and they only found the end zone once.

“Being good in the red zone is a strength not a lot of teams have and I think we are doing a good job of working at that," Fighting Irish offensive Aaron Banks. "I think it’s just executing a little bit more like trying a little bit harder on a play here and there and we’ll bust some things open and get in the end zone more.”

Of the 77 teams in the FBS who have played football games at this point in 2020, the Fighting Irish rank 60th in red zone scoring percentage scoring just 76.2 percent of the time with 16 scores in 21 tries.

Kelly doesn’t just want to score more in the red zone. He wants touchdowns, not field goals.

“We need to be better,” Kelly said. “We’ve examined every area and there’s a lot of pieces to that you can imagine my attention is at 100 percent on that’s got to be better and we will work diligently to make sure it is. We’ve got to be better in that area moving forward.”

It might be tough for the Irish to move the ball to get in the red zone on Saturday against Pitt. The Panthers currently have the 7th ranked defense in the country allowing just 275 yards of total offense a game.

The Fighting Irish square up with PITT on Saturday at 3:30 PM. You can watch the game ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly hopes to put together more balanced offensive attack

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly loves how the Domers are running the football but admits they need to get the passing attack rolling.

Notre Dame

Former Domer Manti Te’o signs with Bears practice squad

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
He played in three games for the Saints last season. Te’o has not played a full season since 2017.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish quarterback Brendon Clark available as backup plan if need be

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Clark will be ready to roll if he’s called on.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly details travel plans for first road trip of the season

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says this plan in place is to limit contact with the outside world.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly learned plenty of lessons after the Louisville win

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly knows there are some things the team has to clean up.

Notre Dame

One Notre Dame football player tests positive for COVID-19, one additional player in quarantine

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
78 tests were administered to Notre Dame football players from Monday through Sunday of last week and there was just one positive test.

Notre Dame

Running back Jahmir Smith will leave Notre Dame football program

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Smith recorded 5 carries for 15 yards this season in his one game against Duke

Notre Dame

Irish focused on teaching moments from Louisville game

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
It was more nerve-wracking of a game than many were expecting but the Irish still squeaked out a win over Louisville on Saturday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame up to No. 3 in AP Poll

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.

Notre Dame

Book’s TD run helps No. 4 Irish avert upset bid by Cardinals

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter proved that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville with a 12-7 Saturday.