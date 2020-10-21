Multiple Concord schools shifting to virtual learning

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Concord Community Schools are shifting to virtual learning due to students being in isolation or quarantine from the pandemic.

The schools are Concord Junior High, Concord Intermediate, and West Side Elementary.

Virtual learning at those schools will remain in place until Nov. 2.

All Concord schools are closed tomorrow due to virtual parent-teacher conferences.

Schools will also be closed from Oct. 28 to the 30 for fall break.

All schools are expected to return to in-person learning on Nov. 2.

