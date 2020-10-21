Multi Media Journalist (MMJ) #20-15

Position: Multi Media Journalist (MMJ)

Position Code: #20-15

About Gray Television

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 91 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About Station

WNDU-TV is a great place for new and experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of The University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest newsgathering and production technology to better serve our community.

As the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC and Antenna TV affiliate, WNDU serves more than 313,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

Job Summary

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual, who enjoys generating story ideas, writing to video and performing compelling live shots. We are seeking a self-motivated team member who wants to win each day. You would be joining a newsroom that is energetic and thrives on breaking news, severe/disruptive weather and daily investigative reporting. We offer paid training, medical/dental, 401K and paid time off.

General Responsibilities

• Strong communication skills

• Must be able to use TVU units, post video and stories on the web

• Creatively report, shoot, and edit

• Solid writing skills

• Willingness do whatever is needed

• Ability to develop lasting relationships with community members

• Must be a good newsroom citizen and team player

Qualifications

• College degree

A pre-employment drug screening and motor vehicle record check are required. WNDU-TV is a drug free workplace and participates in the Homeland Security E-Verify Program.

Additional Information

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

