Advertisement

More rain coming

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ONLY 10 DAYS TO HALLOWEEN... Can you believe it? While our 10 day forecast is unseasonably chilly overall, we have some WARM weather coming for Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and early Friday. Showers, and maybe some thunder, are likely overnight into Thursday with a warm front. Then showers and a thunderstorm are likely Friday with a cold front. It looks like all the rain will be gone by 7pm for those high school football games, but it will be soggy, breezy and turning chillier. And that chilly air lasts through next week and probably through Halloween. Most of the moisture will be rain showers, but there is a chance for flakes, especially Tuesday night and early Wednesday...

Tonight: Milder and becoming cloudy. Showers arriving after 9pm, and continuing off and on through the night. Rumbles of thunder in some areas also. Low: 48, Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Showers, and maybe thunder, early, then becoming sunny and dramatically warmer! High: 75, Wind: Becoming S 10-20

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low: 60

Friday: Warm early with showers and a t’storm likely midday into the afternoon. Becoming drier, breezy and chillier as the evening approaches. High: 68, then falling.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Mainly dry Wednesday with temperatures near normal

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Highs in the low 60s typical for mid-October in Michiana

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-21-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Looking forward to the 70s on Thursday in Michiana

Forecast

Topsy Turvy Weather...

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WEATHER "ALL OVER THE PLACE"... When you get a roller-coaster ride in a weather forecast, you usually get several chances for rain. That's because we have fronts going back and forth across the area. Our chances for rain showers come tonight into early Wednesday, then again later Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then again on Friday with a thunderstorm even possible. We'll get a big-time warm up Thursday afternoon into Friday, but then it's back to the chilly weather pattern for the weekend and most of next week. While there could still be some flakes of snow the middle of next week, it's looking less likely than it did...

Latest News

News

Year Supply of Diet Coke Meteorologist Kimberly Newman 10-20-2020 WNDU

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman loves Diet Coke

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Weather WNDU 10-20-2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT
Rain showers back on the radar after 9pm for Michiana

Forecast

Roller-coaster 10 day forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
ROLLER-COASTER WEEK! We've had the chilly air for a while, and we're going to have more chilly air by this weekend. BUT, later this week is going to be a quick shot of warmer air, and that means the 10 day forecast looks a bit like a rollercoaster. We also have several chances to get some rain showers, as a frontal system this week goes back and forth a couple times, giving us chances for rain each time. And then a strong cold front will probably bring showers and storms on Friday. Lake-effect showers are possible parts of the weekend and early next week. Even a chance for some of the white stuff to mix in by mid-week...

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT

News

Rain showers continue on and off through most of this week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Big temperature swings this week with lots of chances for rain.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather 10/18/2020

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT