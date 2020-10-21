More rain coming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ONLY 10 DAYS TO HALLOWEEN... Can you believe it? While our 10 day forecast is unseasonably chilly overall, we have some WARM weather coming for Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and early Friday. Showers, and maybe some thunder, are likely overnight into Thursday with a warm front. Then showers and a thunderstorm are likely Friday with a cold front. It looks like all the rain will be gone by 7pm for those high school football games, but it will be soggy, breezy and turning chillier. And that chilly air lasts through next week and probably through Halloween. Most of the moisture will be rain showers, but there is a chance for flakes, especially Tuesday night and early Wednesday...

Tonight: Milder and becoming cloudy. Showers arriving after 9pm, and continuing off and on through the night. Rumbles of thunder in some areas also. Low: 48, Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Showers, and maybe thunder, early, then becoming sunny and dramatically warmer! High: 75, Wind: Becoming S 10-20

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low: 60

Friday: Warm early with showers and a t’storm likely midday into the afternoon. Becoming drier, breezy and chillier as the evening approaches. High: 68, then falling.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.