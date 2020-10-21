Advertisement

Michigan governor doubles down on mask wearing and social distancing

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave an update on the state’s coronavirus response Wednesday.

The governor is doubling down on the importance of wearing masks and distancing as the number of cases across the state continues to rise.

The governor is urging people everywhere to follow the law and mask up, saying our lives and livelihood depend on it.

