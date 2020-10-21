Medical Moment: Relieving knee pain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One in four people are living with knee pain.

But now something inside your own fat may hold the key to relieving your pain.

We’ll explain next in the Medical Moment.

It’s a never-ending pain, sometimes dull, sometimes sharp, accompanied by stiffness and loss of mobility.

14 million people suffer from arthritis in the knee.

New numbers show that one out of 12 adults over the age of 25 will have a knee replacement sometime during their lifetime.

But one new treatment is hoping to delay a replacement and take the pain away.

Martie Salt has the details.

From harvesting cells to implant, the procedure takes about 20 minutes.

Right now, the treatment is being performed at the Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Denver, as well as Cedars-Sinai and the Ohio State University.

