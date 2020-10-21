Mainly dry Wednesday with temperatures near normal
Highs in the low 60s typical for mid-October in Michiana
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TODAY:
Early rain ending with mostly cloudy skies before daybreak. Winds shifting from the south to the north later today, limiting high temperatures to the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies.
TONIGHT:
Cloud cover builds in, once again. Late showers and thunderstorms lead overnight into Thursday morning. Moderate to heavy rain will be spotty, but impactful during the morning commute. Wake-up temperatures in the low 50s.
TOMORROW:
Rain likely early, ending before the noon hour. Afternoon sunshine with high temperatures soaring into the middle 70s! A warm, summer-like day.
