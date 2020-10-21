Lawsuit challenges mandatory mask rule from Gov. Whitmer

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - A chiropractor in western Michigan is challenging the state’s mask rule, saying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s health department has no authority to make masks mandatory.

It’s one of the first lawsuits since the Whitmer administration issued new coronavirus orders following a defeat at the Michigan Supreme Court.

The lawsuit claims the health department can regulate gatherings under state law but can’t order masks.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Semlow Peak Performance Chiropractic in Grand Haven.

The Ottawa County health department told the clinic that it must follow the state order.

The clinic makes masks optional.

