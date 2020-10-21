Advertisement

Important reminders during National School Bus Safety Week

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - National School Bus Safety Week is October 19-23.

The theme is ‘Red Lights Mean Stop’.

School districts across the country are observing the week and promoting school bus safety.

Here at home, police are reminding drivers to put their phones down and pay attention to the road.

Passing a school bus with its stop arm extended can result in hefty fines and potentially a life lost.

“We have had too many tragedies in the past when it comes to people not paying attention to the stop arms [and] either hitting another car or hitting our children,” said Lt. Tim Williams of the Mishawaka Police Department. “We want to make sure that they arrive to school safely and that they arrive home safely as well.”

Parents are also reminded to watch their children at bus stops and make sure they are wearing reflective gear in those early morning hours.

City says it will finalize plans soon to address homelessness issue

