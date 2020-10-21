Advertisement

Higher-risk locations for COVID-19 spread double in Indiana

The State Department of Health on Wednesday nearly doubled the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread.
The State Department of Health on Wednesday nearly doubled the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread.(IN.gov)
By Associated Press and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The State Department of Health on Wednesday nearly doubled the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread.

Forty of Indiana’s 92 counties were placed in orange or red levels under the agency’s color-coded weekly tracking map update, while 22 counties were at those levels last week.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb decided three weeks ago to lift nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions while extending the mask mandate.

Holcomb announced last week another month-long renewal of the mask order until at least Nov. 14, but tougher restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes were not reinstated.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,766 more coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,790 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 152,396 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 1,551 more cases were reported.

Monday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,629 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 more cases were reported.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 8,985 (+107) cases and 170 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 8,530 (+67) cases and 132 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,209 (+54) cases and 58 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,792 (+21) cases and 24 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,342 (+17) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 777 (+7) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 397 (+5) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 347 (+10) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 148 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Lawsuit challenges mandatory mask rule from Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A chiropractor in western Michigan is challenging the state’s mask rule, saying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s health department has no authority to make masks mandatory.

Coronavirus

Whitmer signs bills to extend unemployment to 26 weeks

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bills to lengthen state unemployment benefits to 26 weeks, from 20 weeks, through the end of the year.

Coronavirus

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.

Coronavirus

9 low-cost ways to make virtual learning easier for kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
These items, all under $15, can help make distance learning more appealing to even the youngest learners.

Latest News

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,586 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 7,053 deaths and 149,392 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.