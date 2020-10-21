Higher-risk locations for COVID-19 spread double in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The State Department of Health on Wednesday nearly doubled the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread.

Forty of Indiana’s 92 counties were placed in orange or red levels under the agency’s color-coded weekly tracking map update, while 22 counties were at those levels last week.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb decided three weeks ago to lift nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions while extending the mask mandate.

Holcomb announced last week another month-long renewal of the mask order until at least Nov. 14, but tougher restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes were not reinstated.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,766 more coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,790 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 152,396 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 1,551 more cases were reported.

Monday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,629 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 more cases were reported.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 8,985 (+107) cases and 170 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 8,530 (+67) cases and 132 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,209 (+54) cases and 58 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,792 (+21) cases and 24 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,342 (+17) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 777 (+7) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 397 (+5) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 347 (+10) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 148 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.