Blood donations needed across Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Versiti Blood Center of Indiana is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations as blood supply drops to critically low levels across the state.

Right now, blood types O-Negative and O-Positive are most needed.

Schools and businesses are usually Versiti’s largest source of blood donations this time of year.

Because of remote work and virtual schooling, many of those drives have been canceled.

Indiana residents can make an appointment to donate at a local community blood drive in their area.

Times, dates and locations of upcoming local drives can be found online.

