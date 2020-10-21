Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Missing 5-year-old girl

An Amber Alert has been declared for a missing 5-year-old girl.
An Amber Alert has been declared for a missing 5-year-old girl.(Huntington Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for Neveah O’Neal.

She’s a 5-year-old girl who’s 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and paw patrol pink tennis shoes. She was last seen Tuesday, October 20, at 8:15 p.m. in Huntington, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspects are unknown and last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple Concord schools shifting to virtual learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Three Concord Community Schools are shifting to virtual learning due to students being in isolation or quarantine from the pandemic.

News

St. Vincent De Paul in Elkhart going virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Vincent De Paul in Elkhart is moving to virtual learning only due to several teachers who came in contact with a few COVID-19 cases.

News

South Bend police department looking for missing man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department is looking for Garrett Gilpin, 32. He was last seen Oct. 17.

News

City says it will finalize plans soon to address homelessness issue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
City says it will finalize plans soon to address homelessness issue

Latest News

Indiana

New statue unveiled in Warsaw

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It was unveiled in a short ceremony Monday evening in the Warsaw City Hall parking lot.

News

Osceola soldier surprises kids after year-long deployment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Sgt. Ron Johnson, an Indiana National guardsman, returned home from a Middle East deployment this past Sunday.

Indiana

Michigan City school receives grant for new wellness center

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Many of the exercises Martin T. Krueger students can practice in their new Don’t Quit Fitness Center, wouldn’t have been possible before.

Forecast

Topsy Turvy Weather...

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WEATHER "ALL OVER THE PLACE"... When you get a roller-coaster ride in a weather forecast, you usually get several chances for rain. That's because we have fronts going back and forth across the area. Our chances for rain showers come tonight into early Wednesday, then again later Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then again on Friday with a thunderstorm even possible. We'll get a big-time warm up Thursday afternoon into Friday, but then it's back to the chilly weather pattern for the weekend and most of next week. While there could still be some flakes of snow the middle of next week, it's looking less likely than it did...

News

National Drug Take Back Day encourages disposal of unused prescription drugs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The 525 Foundation and St. Joseph County law enforcement are reminding folks about National Drug Takeback Day happening this weekend.

News

Possibilities for new Elkhart overpass unveiled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Four proposed routes for a railroad overpass at Hively Avenue are being unveiled.