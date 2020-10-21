AMBER ALERT: Missing 5-year-old girl
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for Neveah O’Neal.
She’s a 5-year-old girl who’s 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and paw patrol pink tennis shoes. She was last seen Tuesday, October 20, at 8:15 p.m. in Huntington, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.
The suspects are unknown and last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck.
If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or call 911.
