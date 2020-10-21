6 Michiana schools return to virtual learning after surge in COVID-19 cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight in our ‘Parent’s Playbook,’ we’re taking a look at how Michiana schools are adapting to the recent surge in coronavirus cases here in Michiana.

Six local schools are utilizing e-learning in order to keep students and staff safe.

St. Vincent School in Elkhart transitioned to “Virtual Only” learning after several teachers came in close contact with a few COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Joseph Brettnacher, Superintendent of the Fort Wayne South Bend Catholic Diocese, who 16 News Now the school has had less than 5 student cases and less than 5 staff cases since beginning the school year.

“The school had a few positive COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Brettnacher said. “Several faculty and staff members came in close, prolonged contact with those individuals. Some other teachers were already quarantined for close, prolonged contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the school.”

Staying in Elkhart, Concord Community Schools officials made the decision to shift students at three buildings to virtual-only learning until Monday, November 2, due to the percentage of students in isolation or quarantine, not because of the number of positive cases.

Concord School officials provided this breakdown of the percentages of students in isolation.

In Benton Township, our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium say Hull Elementary School is closing their doors for the rest of the week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, we’re also learning Tippecanoe Valley is moving to virtual learning for the rest of the week after contact tracing and limited amount of substitutes available.

All six Michiana schools hopes turning to virtual learning will help keep students safe.

