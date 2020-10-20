Warrant issued for arrest of South Bend activist

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a South Bend activist.

Wayne Hubbard is facing two charges of domestic battery and one charge of invasion of privacy.

The charge of invasion of privacy comes after he violated a protective order filed against him.

Hubbard said he was going to visit his children.

He is accused of hitting the woman in her home on the night he violated the protective order.

Hubbard is known to be an advocate for the homeless in South Bend, and the Facebook page, “Fixing it Forward in Michiana.”

He says he has hired a lawyer, and will turn himself in if his lawyer cannot get the warrant vacated.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.