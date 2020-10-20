Two Michiana counties rank among top 5 in state for COVID-19 deaths

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County and Elkhart County rank among the top 5 counties in Indiana with the most COVID-19 related deaths.

More than a third of the deaths since the start of the pandemic have come in just the last two months.

In St. Joseph County, there have been 175 total deaths. 65 of those deaths have been in the last six weeks.

In Elkhart County, there have been 132 total deaths. 32 of those deaths in the last weeks.

The two counties account for nearly 20 percent of the deaths in the state of Indiana.

“This is the worst it’s been up to this point,” said Dr. Dale Patterson, MD. Vice President of Local Affairs, Memorial Hospital.

The latest data shows an increase in hospitalizations and deaths across the state and here in Michiana.

Over 50% of those deaths are from Hoosiers 80 years old and older.

Patterson: Its hard to say if we’re in a peak, a surge. it’s concerning and if it gets worse, we’re worried we’ll hit capacity at local hospitals and not be able to care for patients that come in.

Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer, says the recent surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths coincide with Indiana moving into Stage 5.

“I wasn’t a fan of moving into Stage 5,” Dr. Fox said. “I didn’t think we had things under control in St. Joe County or in the state either.”

Dr. Fox says we can’t let our guards down just yet.

“Things are getting worse so how do we get things back under control?” Dr. Fox said.

The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to wear a face mask, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings with people outside of your households.

