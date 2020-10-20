Two indicted in shooting of 1-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the investigation into an accidental deadly shooting of a one-year-old back in June.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Avion Sexton, Sr.

He’s the father of Javion Sexton, who was shot and killed by his four-year-old brother in the 600 block of Leland Avenue on June 18.

