Topsy Turvy Weather...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEATHER “ALL OVER THE PLACE”... When you get a roller-coaster ride in a weather forecast, you usually get several chances for rain. That’s because we have fronts going back and forth across the area. Our chances for rain showers come tonight into early Wednesday, then again later Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then again on Friday with a thunderstorm even possible. We’ll get a big-time warm up Thursday afternoon into Friday, but then it’s back to the chilly weather pattern for the weekend and most of next week. While there could still be some flakes of snow the middle of next week, it’s looking less likely than it did...

Tonight: Milder with showers arriving...maybe a t’shower far south. Low: 48, Wind: SE to SW 8-16

Wednesday: Maybe a shower in spots early, then becoming partly sunny. High: 58, Wind: WNW 7-14

Wednesday night: Clouds moving back in with rain showers overnight. Low: 48

Thursday: Morning showers, then becoming sunny and dramatically warmer! High: 75

Roller-coaster 10 day forecast

ROLLER-COASTER WEEK! We've had the chilly air for a while, and we're going to have more chilly air by this weekend. BUT, later this week is going to be a quick shot of warmer air, and that means the 10 day forecast looks a bit like a rollercoaster. We also have several chances to get some rain showers, as a frontal system this week goes back and forth a couple times, giving us chances for rain each time. And then a strong cold front will probably bring showers and storms on Friday. Lake-effect showers are possible parts of the weekend and early next week. Even a chance for some of the white stuff to mix in by mid-week...

