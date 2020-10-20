Topsy Turvy Weather...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEATHER “ALL OVER THE PLACE”... When you get a roller-coaster ride in a weather forecast, you usually get several chances for rain. That’s because we have fronts going back and forth across the area. Our chances for rain showers come tonight into early Wednesday, then again later Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then again on Friday with a thunderstorm even possible. We’ll get a big-time warm up Thursday afternoon into Friday, but then it’s back to the chilly weather pattern for the weekend and most of next week. While there could still be some flakes of snow the middle of next week, it’s looking less likely than it did...

Tonight: Milder with showers arriving...maybe a t’shower far south. Low: 48, Wind: SE to SW 8-16

Wednesday: Maybe a shower in spots early, then becoming partly sunny. High: 58, Wind: WNW 7-14

Wednesday night: Clouds moving back in with rain showers overnight. Low: 48

Thursday: Morning showers, then becoming sunny and dramatically warmer! High: 75

