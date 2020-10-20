Advertisement

Tips on preparing your lawn and garden for winter

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As winter quickly approaches, experts say now is the time to prepare your lawn and garden for the cold temperatures.

Mark Linton, owner of Linton’s Enchanted Gardens, shared some tips on 16 Morning News Now.

If you want to keep your plush, green grass from dying in the cold temperatures, it’s important to use a winterizer.

And when it comes to preserving your plants and flowers, pruning can prevent disease.

“it’s important to go through your hydrangeas and dead head them,” said Linton. “And what that means is pruning off those bad flower heads and just trimming them below the base of the flowers.”

For more tips on preparing your lawn and garden for winter, watch the above videos.

