Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

(CNN) – Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.

Bonuses of $200 will be going out to 350,000 company employees.

Target said this is its fourth round of pay incentives as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The company said it has spent nearly $1 billion on workers' well-being, health and safety so far this year.

That’s on top of several pay raises to motivate its employees who are unable to work from home during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Target also made a permanent move to a $15-an-hour starting wage for new hires.

The bonuses will go to Target employees who work at its stores and distribution centers by early November.

