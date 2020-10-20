South Bend teachers honored with drive-thru breakfast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend teachers were honored today with a drive-through breakfast.

Teachers Credit Union and the South Bend Alumni Association hosted the breakfast.

Each teacher received a to-go box with a breakfast burrito, yogurt and a muffin.

It’s a way to thank teachers for their efforts, especially during the challenges of hybrid learning.

“We had a couple teachers say, ‘this made my day.’ And so it’s really nice to be able to see that and see the reaction that they’re making a difference in the classroom, we’re trying to make a difference to help them out,” says John Adams High School principal Jim Seitz.

Food was provided by Peggs and Chicory Café.

