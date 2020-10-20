Advertisement

South Bend teachers honored with drive-thru breakfast

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend teachers were honored today with a drive-through breakfast.

Teachers Credit Union and the South Bend Alumni Association hosted the breakfast.

Each teacher received a to-go box with a breakfast burrito, yogurt and a muffin.

It’s a way to thank teachers for their efforts, especially during the challenges of hybrid learning.

“We had a couple teachers say, ‘this made my day.’ And so it’s really nice to be able to see that and see the reaction that they’re making a difference in the classroom, we’re trying to make a difference to help them out,” says John Adams High School principal Jim Seitz.

Food was provided by Peggs and Chicory Café.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leesburg duck farming company promoting virtual tours

Updated: moments ago
|
By Carly Miller
A local duck farming company is giving people an opportunity to look at how their product reaches the dinner table.

News

South Bend man faces numerous drug charges

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend man is facing numerous drug charges after getting pulled over this past weekend in Mishawaka.

News

Two indicted in shooting of 1-year-old

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the investigation into an accidental deadly shooting of a one-year-old back in June.

News

Two Michiana counties rank among top 5 in state for COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
St. Joseph County and Elkhart County rank among the top 5 counties in Indiana with the most COVID-19 related deaths.

News

Trump pressures Barr to investigate Bidens as election nears

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,586 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 7,053 deaths and 149,392 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Four charged in connection with shooting death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Four people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

Indiana

Indiana adds 48 virus deaths as hospitalizations also grow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Associated Press
State health officials have added 48 coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s toll, which has been growing faster over the past month along with new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Indiana

3-year-old dropped off at Memorial Hospital died from blunt force trauma

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 3-year-old girl who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries died from blunt force trauma, according to preliminary results from an autopsy.

Michigan

Secretary of state: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s top election official says 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take them to their local clerk’s office rather than use the mail.