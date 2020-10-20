South Bend School Board provides update on COVID safety measures

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now that South Bend schools have students back in the classroom, the School Board met Monday evening to discuss a variety of safety measures.

Classrooms, bathrooms and high touch surfaces in schools are being cleaned at least once a day, with a heavier emphasis on cleaning on eLearning days.

A Local School Dashboard for COVID-19 was also discussed. This accounts for all students and staff, both in-person and remote, unlike the State School Dashboard.

“We can look at the data at the school level as opposed to the data out in the community that could be affected by the universities, that could be affected by nursing homes, that could be affected by parts of our county that don’t even have students in the schools," Assistant Superintendent of Operations Rene Sanchez said.

It was also mentioned that each classroom has hand sanitizer dispensers and masks have been delivered to all schools.

