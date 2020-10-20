South Bend man faces numerous drug charges
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is facing numerous drug charges after getting pulled over this past weekend in Mishawaka.
Indiana State Troopers pulled over a dark blue Chrysler for several moving violations around 11 p.m. Saturday night in the area of Lincolnway East and Laing Avenue.
While speaking to the driver, 26-year-old Deandre Franklin, troopers noticed a gun on the driver’s side floorboard.
That’s when troopers searched the vehicle and found several baggies of suspected marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy.
Troopers also found a digital scale.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.