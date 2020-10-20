Secretary of state: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s top election official says 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take them to their local clerk’s office rather than use the mail with two weeks to go until the presidential election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8 p.m. on Election Night and is counted.

She also urged people who still want an absentee ballot to request it in person instead of by mail.

More than 3 million absentee ballots have been requested. More than half have been returned.

