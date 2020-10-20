Advertisement

Secretary of state: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s top election official says 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take them to their local clerk’s office rather than use the mail with two weeks to go until the presidential election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8 p.m. on Election Night and is counted.

She also urged people who still want an absentee ballot to request it in person instead of by mail.

More than 3 million absentee ballots have been requested. More than half have been returned.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Indiana

3-year-old dropped off at Memorial Hospital died from blunt force trauma

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 3-year-old girl who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries died from blunt force trauma, according to preliminary results from an autopsy.

Michigan

Man charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot released on bail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released from a Wisconsin jail after posting $10,000 cash bail.

News

Tips on preparing your lawn and garden for winter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Experts say now is the time to get your lawn and garden ready for the winter months.

News

Year Supply of Diet Coke Meteorologist Kimberly Newman 10-20-2020 WNDU

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman loves Diet Coke

Latest News

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Weather WNDU 10-20-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rain showers back on the radar after 9pm for Michiana

News

Mishawaka city leaders denounce claims made against them

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
There was lengthy discussion surrounding the annual salary of elected officials at the Mishawaka Common Council meeting Monday night.

News

Warrant issued for arrest of South Bend activist

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a South Bend activist.

News

South Bend School Board provides update on COVID safety measures

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Now that South Bend schools have students back in the classroom, the School Board met Monday evening to discuss a variety of safety measures.

News

Bicyclist dead after South Bend hit-and-run; victim identified

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash in South Bend.

News

Benton Harbor police investigating man shot in face

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened early Saturday morning just before 2 in the 950 block of East Main Street.