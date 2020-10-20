Possibilities for new Elkhart overpass unveiled

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - In Elkhart, the public is getting its first peek at who may be in the path of progress.

Four proposed routes for a railroad overpass at Hively Avenue are being unveiled.

The $20 million project has basically reached its halfway point. It’s been in the works since 2017 and construction is expected to start in 2023.

“It’s a huge area of congestion and especially during the school year we have busses that are getting stuck there, both from Elkhart schools and Concord schools so this is going to be a huge relief to a lot of travelers that go down that way everyday,” said Elkhart’s Director of Communications Corrine Straight-Reed.

“They are on a busy Norfolk Southern line it’s one of the busiest in Indiana,” said INDOT’s Jason Holder in a telephone interview with 16 News Now.

The project is bound to require the relocation of some homes and businesses in the area.

Which homes and businesses, and how many, will depend on which of the four current options is chosen as the final design.

“We’ve looked into obviously just looking at how many prospective relocations there would be—Impacts to the local to the local real estate but none of that stuff has been finalized enough to be presenting numbers with any kind of confidence at this point,” Jason Holder added.

The preferred plan shows a realigned Hively Avenue with a bridge extending over the tracks and over South Main Street.

The option is listed as the lowest cost alternative that minimizes business impacts.

The option would also keep Hively open for a majority of the construction project.

This week two meetings will be held to gather public input.

The first takes place October 20th virtually via zoom, 5 to 7 p.m. www.Zoom.com.

Meeting ID: 923 9796 3027

Password: 664032

The second will be held Oct. 22 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Zion Missionary Church, 1135 E. Hively.

